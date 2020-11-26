Air Berlin Loan Dispute Belongs In England, UAE Airline Says

Law360, London (November 26, 2020, 1:20 PM GMT) -- Lawyers for Etihad Airways urged an appellate court in London on Thursday to hold proceedings linked to Air Berlin's bankruptcy solely in England, arguing that its €350 million ($416 million) loan agreement with the failed airline does not grant jurisdiction in Germany. At the second day of hearings, Robin Dicker QC, counsel for the United Arab Emirates carrier, urged the Court of Appeal to uphold a finding by a lower court that the terms of the loan arrangement included a unilateral clause giving exclusive jurisdiction to the courts of England and Wales. European Union law favors exclusive jurisdiction clauses, even though Air...

