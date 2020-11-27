NatWest Beats Claims It Misled Care Home In Crisis-Era Swap

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 2:27 PM GMT) -- A judge on Friday dismissed a nursing home's case accusing NatWest of improperly selling its director an interest rate swap during the financial crisis, saying that the bank had not breached its duties. High Court Judge Kelyn Bacon noted in her ruling that the claims of Fine Care Homes Ltd. arise from the allegation made by the company's controlling director, Hassan Somani, that he had relied on advice given to him by various employees of RBS, the parent company of National Westminster Bank PLC. The claim breaks down into two matters, Judge Bacon said. One is whether the dealings between the bank...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS