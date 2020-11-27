Ex-Freshfields Atty Overturns Sexual Misconduct Penalty

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 1:23 PM GMT) -- A former Freshfields partner in London has overturned a six-figure penalty imposed over his sexual encounter with an intoxicated junior attorney, as a court ruled on Friday that the finding of a disciplinary tribunal that he acted without integrity was "not coherent." The Solicitors Disciplinary Tribunal misapplied the code of conduct for attorneys by ordering Ryan Beckwith to pay £235,000 ($313,000) in fines and costs for engaging in consensual sexual activity with a junior colleague after a night of drinking, the High Court ruled. The London court criticized the tribunal for essentially inventing standards for lawyers from outside the handbook on...

