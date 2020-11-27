ENRC Loses Bid To Cut Lawyer Harassment Claims

Law360, London (November 27, 2020, 3:32 PM GMT) -- A partner at Dechert LLP can accuse his former mining company client of harassment at a trial over "illegal" spying, as a judge ruled on Friday that it is too early to definitively say whether the covert surveillance caused alarm and distress. Richard Spearman QC, sitting as a judge of the High Court, refused to trim down Neil Gerrard's lawsuit accusing Kazakh mining company Eurasian Natural Resources Corp. and investigations firm Diligence International of unlawful surveillance in a bitter legal battle. Gerrard alleges that a tracking device was fitted to his car and hidden cameras were installed at his home and that...

