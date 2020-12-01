Charles Russell Shifts Blame In Fight Over Soured Deal

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 9:00 PM GMT) -- Charles Russell Speechly LLP is fighting back against a negligence suit over a deal for a cloud provider that went south, telling a London court that it was the failure of two business owners to properly argue the terms of a commercial agreement in court that cost them financially. IT company founders Paul Richards and Keith Purves did not properly explain the conditions of a complicated share arrangement after bringing a case against a private equity firm that acquired their business to the High Court in 2016, Charles Russell said in a recently public defense. Richards and Purves say they lost...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS