German Minister 'Confident' Of Global Tax Deal By Summer

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 11:38 AM EST) -- Germany's finance minister has said he is confident that nearly 140 jurisdictions negotiating a global tax deal can reach an agreement by the middle of next year and finish in line with a new deadline agreed to in October. German Finance Minister Olaf Scholz, speaking outside a Berlin hospital in early November. On Friday Scholz pointed to the coronavirus crisis as one reason that European Union countries needed to secure financial resources. (AP Photo/Markus Schreiber) In a statement sent late Friday, Olaf Scholz said European Union member countries fully support the international work being led by the Organization for Economic Cooperation and...

