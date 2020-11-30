CIT Blesses Duties On Disputed Chinese Pipe Imports

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:39 PM EST) -- A U.S. Court of International Trade judge has upheld the government's imposition of anti-dumping and countervailing duties on seamless pipe imported by TMB 440AE Inc., finding that the duties were properly deemed within the scope of a 2010 order. Judge Jane A. Restani said that, following the court's two prior remands to the U.S. Department of Commerce, the department has now considered the appropriate regulatory factors and provided "substantial evidence" for its position. In 2016, U.S. Customs and Border Protection informed TMB that the 2010 anti-dumping and countervailing duty order on seamless pipe indeed applied to specialized seamless pipe the company...

