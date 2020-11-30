3rd Circ. Revives Ink Maker's Suit Over Plant Explosion

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 4:05 PM EST) -- The Third Circuit revived most of an ink manufacturer's lawsuit stemming from a fire suppression system's explosion at a New Jersey facility, ruling Friday in a precedential decision that fraud claims aren't necessarily precluded by product liability law. A three-judge panel found that a district court erred in tossing four of Sun Chemical Corp.'s five New Jersey Consumer Fraud Act claims, reversing a win for Fike Corp. and Suppression Systems Inc. The defendants argued that the state's Product Liability Act controlled the claims, but the appeals court noted that Sun's case rested on alleged misrepresentations, not alleged product defects. "The heart...

