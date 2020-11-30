Paint Co. Nabs Traffic Marking Co. In $1.15B Deal

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:05 PM EST) -- Paint and coatings maker PPG Industries on Monday inked a $1.15 billion deal for private equity-backed traffic marking company Ennis-Flint, a move that will further its growth in transportation technology. The deal will see the Pittsburgh-based Fortune 500 company buy Ennis-Flint — a company that creates a wide range of pavement marking products — from private equity firm Olympus Partners. "The addition of Ennis-Flint's products further enhances [PPG's] existing mobility technologies in support of increased automotive occupant safety through driver-assisted and autonomous driving systems," said Michael McGarry, PPG chairman and chief executive officer. PPG said it has been working in the...

