Latham & Watkins Hires Tech Attys From Goodwin Procter

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:03 PM EST) -- Latham & Watkins LLP hired two attorneys with tech and banking experience from Goodwin Procter LLP to counsel corporate clients on matters ranging from becoming a public company to venture financing, the firm announced Monday. Rick Kline and Sarah Axtell are joining the firm as partners in its San Francisco office, where they will join its capital markets and public company representation practices, according to the firm. The two attorneys have guided banks in securities transactions and advised tech companies on how to start and finance a company as well as merging with or acquiring other outfits, among other work, according...

