Hawaii Aquarium Fishing Licenses Need Review, Judge Says

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:58 PM EST) -- A Hawaii judge on Friday ordered that state regulators must analyze the environmental impact of issuing commercial fishing licenses to the aquarium trade to collect marine animals from the state's reefs, in a partial victory for groups that argued the harvest of more than 500,000 specimens in recent years must be evaluated. Environmental groups including the Center for Biological Diversity and native subsistence fishers had sought an immediate stop to the commercial marine licenses granted by Hawaii's Department of Land and Natural Resources, which the challengers said allowed the aquarium industry to get around a court-mandated environmental review process. Judge Jeffrey P. Crabtree...

