Gibson Dunn Bolsters Bankruptcy Team With Jones Day Atty

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:08 PM EST) -- Gibson Dunn & Crutcher LLP announced Monday that it's adding Joshua Brody, a former Jones Day attorney, as a new partner in its New York office, bolstering its corporate bankruptcy and restructuring practice. Gibson Dunn said that Brody is experienced with complex Chapter 11 bankruptcy cases and other distressed situations, such as negotiating and litigating plans of reorganization and debtor-in-possession financings. Brody said by phone on Monday that he is excited to join Gibson Dunn because the firm's bankruptcy and restructuring practice has "really exploded" in the last several months, which he noted was one of the reasons he decided to...

