Mass. Pot Regulator Creates New Home Delivery Licenses

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:20 PM EST) -- Massachusetts cannabis regulators voted Monday to create two new licenses, paving the way for home delivery of marijuana in the Bay State. The Massachusetts Cannabis Control Commission approved changes to regulatory language allowing for the authorization of "marijuana couriers" that ferry products from established retailers and "marijuana delivery operators" that can ship directly from wholesalers to end users. The "courier" licensees may not sell directly to consumers nor conduct wholesale deliveries, and the "delivery operators" are not authorized to repackage the goods or sell them from a brick-and-mortar location. The vote comes after months of wrangling over the regulatory language for...

