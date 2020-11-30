Docs Sued Over 'Time Bomb' Breast Implants Get Ultimatum

Law360, London (November 30, 2020, 9:07 PM GMT) -- A London judge on Monday ordered two surgeons who inserted what she called "time bomb" breast implants to name their expert witnesses for a preliminary January trial or see their former patients get a default win in the first round of litigation over their liability. High Court Judge Juliet May gave the doctors 18 days to say who their experts would be for the initial trial over whether the implants supplied to the claimants are of "unsatisfactory quality" and potential remedies available to the affected patients. The case brought on behalf of 51 breast implant patients, whose identities are being protected by...

