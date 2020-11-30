Pa. Ethics Court Drops Bid To Suspend Judge, For Now

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:50 PM EST) -- A Pennsylvania ethics court has denied a bid to temporarily suspend a Lancaster magistrate judge facing claims he improperly began his candidacy for his court seat while serving as a member of the city's Democratic committee. Pennsylvania's Court of Judicial Discipline on Nov. 25 rejected an attempt by the state's Judicial Conduct Board to temporarily suspend Magisterial District Judge Andrew T. LeFever from the bench. The ethics court, which adjudicates cases brought by the board, did not give a reason for its decision. Judge James J. Eisenhower was the sole dissenter from the order, arguing that Judge LeFever's actions leading up...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS