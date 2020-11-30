3 Firms Steer Pot Grower Aphria's $300M Brewery Acquisition

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:02 PM EST) -- Cannabis company Aphria on Monday completed a $300 million acquisition of a Georgia craft brewery and its cannabis-oriented brands, in a deal steered by DLA Piper and Fasken Martineau DuMoulin LLP on the buy side and Winston & Strawn LLP on the sell side. Aphria, a Canadian grower and consumer packaged goods manufacturer, paid $250 million in cash and $50 million in stock for SW Brewing Co. LLC, or SweetWater Brewing Co., which is now a wholly owned subsidiary. SweetWater shareholders could bring in another $66 million in cash through earnout incentives. The deal is the latest foray into beverages by...

