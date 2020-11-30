Divided Fed. Circ. Keeps Duties On Chinese Steel Rods In Kits

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:00 PM EST) -- A divided Federal Circuit panel kept intact Monday anti-dumping duties on so-called restraint kits containing steel threaded rods imported from China, but in a dissenting opinion, U.S. Circuit Judge Jimmie Reyna slammed the majority's precedential opinion as creating greater confusion and driving the proverbial cart "further into the bog." The majority affirmed the Court of International Trade's finding that Star Pipe Products' importation of certain joint restraint kits used in plumbing operations and containing steel threaded rods from China is subject to the U.S. Department of Commerce's anti-dumping order. But Judge Reyna dissented from the majority opinion on Commerce's scope ruling,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS