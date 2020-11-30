Federal Reserve Banks Can Challenge Patents, Justices Told

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 8:12 PM EST) -- Federal Reserve banks are urging the U.S. Supreme Court to ensure that they're able to continue challenging patents at the Patent Trial and Appeal Board, saying they're distinct enough from government entities that can't challenge patents. While the high court's 2019 decision in Return Mail v. U.S. barred government entities from filing patent challenges because they're not "persons" under the America Invents Act, the Federal Circuit earlier this year properly cleared Federal Reserve banks to challenge patents, the banks argued in a brief on Wednesday. Unlike the U.S. Postal Service in the Return Mail decision, Federal Reserve banks are separate from the...

