Trump Admin. Advances Policy Shift On Migratory Bird Killing

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- The Trump administration has said more birds may be killed under its proposal to eliminate penalties for incidental migratory bird deaths under the Migratory Bird Treaty Act, a change it said would provide additional certainty for industry. The U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service issued a final environmental impact statement Friday on its proposal to clarify that the MBTA only bars the intentional killing of birds, in one of the last steps the Trump administration must take before it can finalize the policy. According to the statement, the legal certainty the policy change will provide to industry will likely result "in increased...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS