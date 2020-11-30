Rhode Island Casino Must Reinstate Workers' Extra Pay

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Monday upheld an arbitrator's ruling that a casino's new owner violated a collective bargaining agreement by rolling back bonus pay for workers who topped eight hours in a shift, putting the company on the hook even though the contract doesn't make the payments explicit. Because the arbitrator found Tiverton Twin River Hotel had an established practice of paying workers an extra half-hour of wages when they worked long hours, it was within his power to find that the provision was an implicit part of the contract with United Auto Workers Local 7770 and to enforce...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS