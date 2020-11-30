Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Rhode Island Casino Must Reinstate Workers' Extra Pay

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:11 PM EST) -- A Rhode Island federal judge on Monday upheld an arbitrator's ruling that a casino's new owner violated a collective bargaining agreement by rolling back bonus pay for workers who topped eight hours in a shift, putting the company on the hook even though the contract doesn't make the payments explicit.

Because the arbitrator found Tiverton Twin River Hotel had an established practice of paying workers an extra half-hour of wages when they worked long hours, it was within his power to find that the provision was an implicit part of the contract with United Auto Workers Local 7770 and to enforce...

