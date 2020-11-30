DOT Unfair Biz Practices Final Rule Gives Airlines More Say

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:23 PM EST) -- The U.S. Department of Transportation has finalized a rule narrowing the agency's authority to penalize airlines and ticket agents accused of engaging in unfair and deceptive practices, a move that gives airlines more say in federal oversight of its practices, which consumer advocates have slammed as corporate protectionism that opens the door to further slippery practices. The DOT issued a final rule late Friday laying out additional procedures and requirements that must be met before the agency can take any enforcement action or promulgate new rules targeting airlines or ticket agents that are accused of engaging in unfair or deceptive practices....

