Henry Thayer Co. Accused Of False 'Natural' Claims

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:28 PM EST) -- Henry Thayer Co. has been hit with a proposed class action alleging it deceived consumers by representing its witch hazel toners and astringents as "natural" while they actually contain dangerous synthetic and abrasive chemicals. The company's Thayers Natural Remedies brand projected a "natural" myth to consumers by falsely marketing its products as "Natural elixir," "pure" and "highest natural quality," while in reality they contain "numerous" harmful ingredients as designated by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration, according to the suit filed Friday. Cynthia Early of St. Louis, who has bought the company's witch hazel products including Thayers Natural Remedies Rose Petal...

