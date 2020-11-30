Pa. Nurse Says Flagging Bad Circumcisions Led To Firing

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:15 PM EST) -- A former nurse at an Allegheny Health System hospital filed suit in Pennsylvania federal court on Monday alleging that she was wrongfully fired after raising safety concerns over patient care in the facility's neonatal intensive care unit, including that doctors were circumcising babies without anesthetics. Kaitlyn Ockree said she was fired from the Pittsburgh-area Forbes Hospital for alleged insubordination in June, just days after raising the last in a string of safety and compliance concerns she had brought to the attention of her supervisors. "As a direct result of Ms. Ockree's reports, the [hospital] fired Ms. Ockree in retaliation for making...

