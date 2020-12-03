After Ballot Wins, Pot Faces Long Road To Launch In 5 States

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 9:24 PM EST) -- Cannabis advocates reaped wins in five states on Election Day, but much work remains before new marijuana businesses can open their doors — particularly in the hotly anticipated New Jersey market. Marijuana policy experts and backers of ballot measures in five states that received voter approval last month say it could be next summer — and in some cases, more than a year out — before the pot industry gets off the ground in these new markets. The states' ballot measures have varying degrees of specificity when it comes to regulations and deadlines, as some include details about how to regulate...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS