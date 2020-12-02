Teva Says Fed. Circ. Made Skinny Label Law 'A Dead Letter'

Law360 (December 2, 2020, 9:46 PM EST) -- The Federal Circuit rendered a section of the Hatch-Waxman Act that allows generic-drug makers to sell patent-protected drugs for unpatented uses "a dead letter" when it revived GlaxoSmithKline's $235 million induced infringement verdict, Teva warned the court on Wednesday, petitioning the full court to rehear what it called the Federal Circuit's "most important infringement decision in years." Teva Pharmaceuticals said it followed the law on how to create a so-called skinny label, which carves out patent-protected indications, but a panel majority still held it liable for infringement, as if that specific protection never existed. "Congress authorized carve-outs for a crucial purpose:...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS