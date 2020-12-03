Justices Warned Of 'Chaos' If They Dismantle AIA Reviews

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 10:59 PM EST) -- Tech companies, generic-drug makers and intellectual property groups have urged the U.S. Supreme Court to overturn the Arthrex ruling that administrative patent judges weren't constitutionally appointed, and warned that a decision that disrupts America Invents Act reviews would cause "chaos." A total of 20 amicus briefs were filed this week in the high-profile case where the justices are reviewing a Federal Circuit ruling that found that the way Patent Trial and Appeal Board judges are appointed violates the U.S. Constitution's appointments clause. The briefs, many filed on behalf of companies and industries that often challenge patents at the board, told the...

