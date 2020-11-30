Pa. Mall Owner's Ch. 11 Plan Ok'd Amid Busy Retail Season

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 6:37 PM EST) -- A Delaware judge on Monday approved the Chapter 11 plan of Pennsylvania Real Estate Investment Trust, clearing the way for the mall owner to emerge from bankruptcy with a restructured debt load as the holiday shopping season hits full stride. During a virtual hearing, U.S. Bankruptcy Judge Karen B. Owens commended stakeholders for addressing all grievances and avoiding a contested confirmation hearing. PREIT attorney Richard A. Chesley of DLA Piper told the judge the debtors were able to strike a deal with creditor Strategic Value Partners by which the terms of exit financing were modified and certain of SVP's fees will...

