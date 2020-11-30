Walgreens Workers Appeal For Class Cert. In Rest-Break Fight

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:01 PM EST) -- Walgreen Co. pharmacists have asked the Ninth Circuit to overturn a California district court's refusal to certify the proposed class in their challenge to a company rest break policy, claiming that the lower court did not thoroughly review their claims. The pharmacists said in their opening appellate brief Friday that the lower court had ignored evidence and had not adequately examined their claims that Walgreens broke California's rest break requirements by prohibiting them from leaving the pharmacy premises during rest periods. "By addressing only some of the evidence on a piecemeal basis, the district court failed to address substantial evidence of...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS