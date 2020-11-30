Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Group Asks 9th Circ. For 2nd Shot At Calif. Water Case

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:33 PM EST) -- An environmental group asked the Ninth Circuit for another shot at its suit claiming a California city is putting its residents at risk by delivering water with potentially toxic chemicals, which it said can have devastating health impacts.

California River Watch told the Ninth Circuit Monday that the district court erred in its interpretation of the case and how it relates to the federal Resource Conservation and Recovery Act. The group said it had presented sufficient evidence during the lower court trial to show the city of Vacaville was transporting water that contained dangerous levels of hexavalent chromium from wells near...

