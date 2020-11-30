Kirkland Nabs 4 WilmerHale Investigations Attys

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 7:27 PM EST) -- A team of four WilmerHale partners led by the chairman of the firm's financial institutions practice group is joining Kirkland & Ellis LLP, a move announced on Monday. Reginald Brown, who also led the firm's congressional investigations practice and was vice chair of its crisis management team, joins Kirkland after 15 years as a partner at Wilmer Cutler Pickering Hale and Dorr, where he focused on representing financial institutions and others facing regulatory and enforcement actions. He, along with Daniel Chaudoin, Jeremy Dresner and Daniel Kearney, start as partners at Kirkland on Tuesday, Dec. 1, in its Washington, D.C., office....

