Try our Advanced Search for more refined results

Del. Judge Cuts $18M From AgroFresh's Trade Secrets Verdict

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal court on Monday slashed $18 million from a punitive damages award against UPL Ltd. over a bitter trade secrets fight, finding the sum was unconstitutionally excessive even though the Indian agrochemical company intentionally stole intellectual property.

U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said that while there was "no doubt that the defendants engaged in some trickery and deceitful practices" in copying AgroFresh's methods for delaying fruit ripening, the Philadelphia-based company's $24 million punitive damages award should be cut to $6 million. She upheld $6 million for compensatory damages and $1 million for unjust enrichment.

Despite cutting the punitive damages,...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.


  • Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)
  • Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.
  • Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS

Read the full article

Already a subscriber? Click here to login

Attached Documents

Related Sections

Case Information

Case Title

Subscribers Only

Case Number

Subscribers Only

Court

Subscribers Only

Nature of Suit

Subscribers Only

Judge

Subscribers Only

Date Filed

Subscribers Only

Law Firms

Companies

Government Agencies

Patents

Judge Analytics

powered by Lex Machina®

Hello! I'm Law360's automated support bot.

How can I help you today?

For example, you can type:
  • I forgot my password
  • I took a free trial but didn't get a verification email
  • How do I sign up for a newsletter?
Beta
Ask a question!