Del. Judge Cuts $18M From AgroFresh's Trade Secrets Verdict

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 10:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal court on Monday slashed $18 million from a punitive damages award against UPL Ltd. over a bitter trade secrets fight, finding the sum was unconstitutionally excessive even though the Indian agrochemical company intentionally stole intellectual property. U.S. District Judge Maryellen Noreika said that while there was "no doubt that the defendants engaged in some trickery and deceitful practices" in copying AgroFresh's methods for delaying fruit ripening, the Philadelphia-based company's $24 million punitive damages award should be cut to $6 million. She upheld $6 million for compensatory damages and $1 million for unjust enrichment. Despite cutting the punitive damages,...

