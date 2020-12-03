Tyson, Others Try To Stop Consolidation Of Price-Fixing Suits

Law360 (December 3, 2020, 3:22 PM EST) -- Attorneys for major chicken companies who are accused of operating a cartel to suppress the price of broiler chickens urged the Judicial Panel on Multidistrict Litigation on Thursday not to consolidate five lawsuits against them all containing the antitrust claims, against the wishes of farmers who want the cases combined in Oklahoma. Daniel E. Laytin of Kirkland & Ellis LLP — counsel for chicken companies Sanderson Farms, Perdue, Pilgrim's Pride and Tyson Foods — told the panel that consolidation of the five suits against his clients in five different states would not be appropriate because two of the cases copied existing...

