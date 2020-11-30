Philly Utility Fights Bid To Remove Judge From Bias Suit

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 9:57 PM EST) -- Philadelphia Gas Works challenged a Black employee's bid to disqualify a Pennsylvania federal judge from his suit alleging race bias, saying Monday he's failed to prove the judge's bias or provide a valid reason why the judge shouldn't continue to oversee proceedings. PGW employee Dwayne Ackie said earlier this month that because U.S. District Judge Gerald J. Pappert had previously worked as outside counsel for PGW and had a "financial and attorney client relationship" with the company, he should be barred from presiding over the case. PGW countered Ackie's request, saying that his work for the company consisted of a one-time...

