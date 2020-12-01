New York Hemp Producer Sues Sheriff Over Plant Destruction

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 11:31 PM EST) -- A New York nursery has accused a county sheriff and various officers of violating its constitutional rights by entering its property and destroying at least 250 hemp plants, saying the plants were grown as part of a state industrial hemp research program. Toadflax Nursery LLC, Z & M Farm LLC and Richard W. Morris Jr., who manages both companies, said in a complaint last Tuesday that officers uprooted and destroyed the hemp plants after an unrelated traffic stop near their Kingsbury, New York, property in October 2019. The complaint names Washington County Sheriff Jeffrey J. Murphy and six officers as defendants....

