FTC Sues To Block CoStar's $588M RentPath Deal

Law360 (November 30, 2020, 5:24 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission on Monday moved to block CoStar Group Inc.'s plan to buy bankrupt online rental property marketing company RentPath Holdings Inc. for $588 million. The FTC voiced concerns about the combination of CoStar and RentPath, two apartment listing operators that the agency said have acted as each other's "closest rivals" for years. (Jimmy Hoover | Law360) The FTC filed an administrative complaint over concerns that the move would cause too much concentration in the market for listing services for large apartment complexes. Daniel Francis, deputy director of the FTC's Bureau of Competition, said in a statement Monday that...

