Apple Gets IP, Antitrust Suit Over Email Software Trimmed

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 7:53 PM EST) -- A Delaware federal judge on Monday trimmed Blix Inc.'s suit that accuses Apple of patent infringement and antitrust violations, ruling that the app developer did not successfully allege that Apple is monopolizing the email software market. In a 17-page order, U.S. District Judge Leonard P. Stark dismissed Blix's federal Sherman Act claims without prejudice, finding that Blix did not allege any direct or indirect evidence that Apple held monopoly power over the MacOS email client market. "Even assuming that Blix has defined a relevant market, Blix does not articulate why (via market share allegations) or how (via entry barriers) Apple maintains...

