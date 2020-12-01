Genova Burns Boosts Bankruptcy Practice With New NJ Attys

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:05 PM EST) -- Genova Burns LLC of Newark, New Jersey, is expanding its bankruptcy practice group with the addition of four top attorneys from Wasserman Jurista & Stolz PC, a Garden State bankruptcy firm that is closing up shop. Daniel M. Stolz, managing partner of Wasserman Jurista, said Tuesday that he will join Genova Burns as a partner and chair of its bankruptcy practice group as of Jan. 1 and that his former firm will disband as an independent entity Dec. 31. Stolz's Wasserman Jurista colleagues Scott Rever and Donald Clarke will join Genova Burns' bankruptcy practice as counsel, and Wasserman Jurista partner Steven...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS