U.S. House Makes History With Pot Decriminalization Vote

Law360 (December 4, 2020, 1:18 PM EST) -- The U.S. House of Representatives on Friday approved a bill to decriminalize marijuana at the national level, but it has little chance of getting a hearing in the GOP-controlled Senate before the end of the lame-duck session. The Marijuana Opportunity Reinvestment and Expungement, or MORE, Act would allow states to create their own cannabis policies without federal interference and establish a cannabis sales tax to fund a suite of restorative justice programs. The chamber voted to approve the bill on a largely party-line 228-164 vote with five Republicans joining the Democratic majority and six Democrats voting against the bill. In addition...

