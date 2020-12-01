Polsinelli Adds 2 Patent Pros To Miami Office

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:07 PM EST) -- Polsinelli PC's office in Miami grew its patent practice by two this week when it swiped a former neuroscientist from Akerman and an erstwhile Motorola electrical engineer from Shutts & Bowen. On Monday, the firm said Rebecca C.E. McFadyen and Robert Rodriguez have joined as counsel. McFadyen, a registered patent attorney and formerly of Akerman LLP, plans to work in Polsinelli's biotechnology and life sciences patent prosecution practice. Rodriguez comes from Shutts & Bowen LLP and will be part of Polsinelli's electrical engineering and computer science practice. "[We] look forward to having boots-on-the-ground intellectual property expertise here. Rebecca and Robert bring...

