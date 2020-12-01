Biotech Co. Says Rival Stole Trade Secrets In 'Brazen Fraud'

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 4:28 PM EST) -- A recently launched Massachusetts biotech startup stole detailed lung cancer drug research from a Dana-Farber Cancer Institute-linked firm amid due diligence discussions through bad-faith dealings and "brazen fraud," according to a federal lawsuit filed Monday. In its $10 million trade secrets lawsuit, Arbella Therapeutics LLC said Scorpion Therapeutics Inc. and its founder Gary Glick initially promised to either work with Arbella on a cancer drug or not develop a similar drug to gain access to Arbella's most sensitive research. But after Glick — who also founded biotech companies Lycera Corp. and IFM Therapeutics — saw Arbella's research, he reneged on the...

