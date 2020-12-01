Female IHeart Ad Reps Say Bias Was Behind Account Ouster

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 8:15 PM EST) -- Two female sales executives for iHeart Media have filed a federal discrimination lawsuit against the company, alleging they were sidelined from a lucrative account when their male boss secretly disclosed one woman's cancer diagnosis and when the company retaliated against the other woman after she complained about his actions. Mariellen Hale and Dorene Matthews' lawsuit, filed Monday in Tennessee federal court, alleges the streaming service discriminated against them based on their gender. According to the suit, their manager, Craig Hahn, pushed them out of selling ads to insurance company The General by using Hale's medical condition against her, and iHeart unfairly disciplined Matthews when...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS