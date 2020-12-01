Arcadia Under Pressure To Protect £385M Pension Plan

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 1:00 PM GMT) -- Lawmakers have called on the pensions regulator to protect £385 million ($513 million) in retirement savings owed to members of the beleaguered Arcadia Group Ltd. as the retail giant goes into administration in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic. The chairman of the parliamentary Work and Pensions Committee, Stephen Timms, wrote to The Pensions Regulator on Monday asking it to explain how it will protect pensions contributions if Arcadia Group, which includes the high street retail giant Topshop and Miss Selfridge, cannot pay. Timms demanded to know how and when the regulator will distribute a guaranteed amount of £385 million that...

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS