Visa Loses Bid To Refer UK Interchange Fee Suits To ECJ

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 7:06 PM GMT) -- A U.K. tribunal refused Tuesday to refer more than a dozen swipe fee claims brought against Visa to the European Union, after the merchants seeking damages argued that that the credit card giant's application to move the claims was an abuse of process. After hearing arguments, Judge Peter Roth of the Competition Appeal Tribunal dismissed Visa's application for a referral to the European Court of Justice. He gave the judgment orally, and said the tribunal will publish its written reasons in due course. The claims, which accuse the credit card giant of violating EU and domestic competition law, are among a...

