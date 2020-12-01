Forex Rigger OK'd To Use Docs In Investor Damages Suit

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 3:02 PM GMT) -- A convicted trader has been granted access to chatroom transcripts before he gives testimony on behalf of institutional investors suing some of the world's largest banks for allegedly conspiring to manipulate the foreign exchange market. Judge Simon Bryan said at the High Court on Friday that former currency trader Jason Katz, who has been hired by investors suing lenders including Barclays and UBS, could be shown confidential bank documents, including chatroom extracts. Katz, who pleaded guilty in 2017 in the U.S. to price-fixing charges, is to be designated an "Inner Confidentiality Ring Member," the judge ruled. The former Barclays and BNP Paribas...

