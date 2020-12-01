Nigerians Fight To Revive Claims Over Shell Oil Spill

Law360, London (December 1, 2020, 8:40 PM GMT) -- A lawyer for thousands of Nigerians urged a U.K. appeals court Tuesday to rule they weren't too late to bring damage claims related to a Shell subsidiary's 2011 offshore oil spill because it counted as a "continuing nuisance" extending the statute of limitations. Graham Dunning QC of Essex Court Chambers asked the court for a declaration that the statute of limitations should be extended because the oil that reached the Nigerian claimants' land, property and waterways has never been cleaned up by the Royal Dutch Shell PLC subsidiaries. "When an event causes permanent or very long-lasting pollution and toxicity ... with...

