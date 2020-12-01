Nasdaq Pushes For More Board Diversity, Disclosures

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 10:14 PM EST) -- Nasdaq proposed new listing rules on Tuesday that would require companies to publicly disclose diversity information about their board of directors and push them to have at least two board members from underrepresented groups. The proposal filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission would require all companies listed on Nasdaq's U.S. exchange to report on their board composition. Companies would either need to have "at least two diverse directors" or be required to explain why they don't meet that standard. Nasdaq specified that the "diverse directors" should include "one who self-identifies as female and one who self-identifies as either an...

