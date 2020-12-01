Shearman-Led Medical Device Co. Inks $800M Drug Biz Sale

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 6:34 PM EST) -- Medical device and product business Boston Scientific, working with Shearman & Sterling LLP, unveiled plans Tuesday to sell its BTG Specialty Pharmaceuticals unit to private equity-backed European specialty pharmaceutical group SERB for $800 million in cash. Boston Scientific Corp. said in a news release that as a result of its agreements with SERB affiliates Stark International Lux S.A.R.L. and SERB SAS, it would be transferring its management rights to five facilities and roughly 280 employees. The Marlborough, Massachusetts-based company added that after this latest transaction, it'll have reaped more than $1 billion in net proceeds from offloading two of BTG's non-medical...

