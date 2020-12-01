Citing Dating App, TTAB Refuses 'Political Tinder' Trademark

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 3:24 PM EST) -- Siding with the owner of the dating app Tinder, the Trademark Trial and Appeal Board is refusing to let "Political Tinder" be registered as a trademark. In a Nov. 25 decision, the board said the trademark sought by an entity called RLP Ventures LLC would be confusingly similar to Match Group's Tinder — the most popular dating smartphone app in the country. "Opposer's and applicant's marks are comprised, either in whole or in part, of the arbitrary term 'Tinder,'" Judge Albert Zervas wrote. "Because of the shared term 'Tinder,' which is the dominant term in applicant's mark, the marks, when viewed...

