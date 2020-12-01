Butane Fuel Mix Qualifies For $33M Tax Credit, 7th Circ. Told

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 5:26 PM EST) -- Energy company U.S. Venture told the Seventh Circuit on Tuesday that the gasoline and butane mixture it sells to gas stations qualifies it for $33 million in alternative fuel tax credits, an argument the government says defies "the statutory language, case law and common sense." During oral argument, U.S. Venture urged the appellate panel to reverse a lower court's finding that tax laws and regulations exclude butane from qualifying for the credit. The company insists that its fuel mixture fits the bill under the plain terms of the statute at issue, which provides a tax credit to taxpayers that sell or use a...

