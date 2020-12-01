FTC Says High Court 'Principle' Supports Restitution Power

Law360 (December 1, 2020, 9:04 PM EST) -- The Federal Trade Commission has spelled out ahead of next month's U.S. Supreme Court arguments why the justices should not strip its ability to seek financial penalties for bad marketplace behavior, saying it needs the authority to provide relief to victims of fraud and anti-competitive behavior. Asset manager AMG Capital Management LLC is seeking to overturn a Ninth Circuit holding that the Federal Trade Commission Act allows the agency to seek monetary relief for victims of marketplace abuse. Critics of the FTC's long-standing reliance on monetary sanctions say the commission takes too expansive a view of its power to impose injunctions....

Stay ahead of the curve

In the legal profession, information is the key to success. You have to know what’s happening with clients, competitors, practice areas, and industries. Law360 provides the intelligence you need to remain an expert and beat the competition.

Access to case data within articles (numbers, filings, courts, nature of suit, and more.)

Access to attached documents such as briefs, petitions, complaints, decisions, motions, etc.

Create custom alerts for specific article and case topics and so much more!

TRY LAW360 FREE FOR SEVEN DAYS